Titans Fans: Beware of Ticket Scammers for Bengals Game

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO