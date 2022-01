FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO