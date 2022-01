Wall Street has witnessed a very rocky start to 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices saw a third consecutive week of decline along with experiencing their worst weekly performances since 2020 (for the week ending Jan 21, 2022). The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is also not any lesser in trouble. The index has also witnessed the weakest weekly performance since October 2020, per a CNBC article. It has entered the correction territory as the Nasdaq Composite is now lagging its November record close by more than 14%.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO