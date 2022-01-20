ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Ghana begins Covid vaccination of pregnant women, lactating mothers

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePregnant women can now visit vaccination centres to receive a dose of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said. “We have done...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthcanal.com

COVID Vaccination Is Expected To Protect Mothers and Babies

The role of SARS-CoV-2 as it relates to pregnancy in women is still somewhat shrouded in mystery. Can a COVID-19 infection negatively impact a new mother’s health in any way? The virus’s presentation during this critical time in a woman’s life is currently being scrutinized. New data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wired

Pregnant People Are Still Not Getting Vaccinated Against Covid

Calendar year three into the pandemic, and vaccination coverage among pregnant people remains staggeringly low. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of January 1, just over 40 percent of pregnant people in the United States between age 18 and 49 were fully vaccinated prior to pregnancy or during their pregnancy, compared with 66 percent of the general population over the age of 5. For Black pregnant people, the figure plummets to about 25 percent. Data for the United Kingdom is a little less up to date, but in August 2021 just 22 percent of women who gave birth were fully vaccinated.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gna#The Ghana Health Service#Ghs#Ghanaian#German
The Independent

Chief Medical Officer urges pregnant women to get vaccinated

The Chief Medical Officer has issued a fresh call for pregnant women to get vaccinated.The warning comes as the spread of the Omicron variant continues to cause high case numbers in Northern Ireland.Professor Sir Michael McBride said that new evidence confirmed that having Covid-19 during pregnancy creates a “far higher risk than having the vaccine”.The Chief Medical Officer was referring to a new study from the University of Edinburgh, which found that women who got Covid-19 towards the end of their pregnancy were at an increased risk of birth-related complications.Vaccination is the most effective way you can protect yourself and...
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

'Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Ghana' by Sammy Gyamfi

Folks, I have taken notice of some State and private institutions who are currently rolling out COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the country. These institutions include the Ghana Immigration Service, Ministry of Health, Parliament of Ghana, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), University of Health and Allied Sciences, Takoradi Technical University among others. I also understand that the Ghana Health Service is seeking to compulsorily vaccinate all SHS students in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAKE TV

24-week pregnant woman dies from COVID, family mourns mother of 6

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A family shares their tragic story of a pregnant mother who died after suffering from pneumonia due to COVID-19. Rico Hernandez and his wife Crystal both grew up in Pasadena. "We started dating in the ninth grade and have been together ever since," Hernandez said. Together,...
PASADENA, TX
contagionlive.com

Usual Source of Care and Flu Vaccination Rates in Pregnant Women

A new study sought to address the association between a usual source of care and influenza vaccination rates among pregnant women. Access to care has been an increasingly important throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While always a critical part of public health, a pandemic often lays bare the inadequacies within our healthcare and public health systems.
EDUCATION
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy