New Zealand Will Not Lockdown for Omicron, PM Says

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand is one of the few nations that has not had an epidemic of the omicron type, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned on Thursday that an outbreak was imminent and that the country would tighten restrictions as soon as one was discovered. She did say, though, that...

95.5 FM WIFC

New Zealand Pm Ardern says Tonga eruption ‘hugely concerning’

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday that images of volcanic eruption near Tonga were “hugely concerning” and agencies were still trying to establish full communications with the country. Communications in all of Tonga were cut off as a result of the...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

New Zealand outbreak forces PM Ardern to scrap wedding plans

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was Sunday forced to call off her own wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an outbreak of the Omicron variant. "My wedding will not be going ahead," she confirmed after detailing new restrictions; including a limit of 100 fully vaccinated people at events. "I just joined many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who is caught up in that scenario I am so sorry." The emergence of nine cases of Omicron in a family who travelled between cities to attend a wedding, and the infection of a flight attendant on one aircraft they flew on, forced New Zealand to impose its "red setting" restrictions from midnight Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jacinda Ardern
AFP

Single hamster handed over for Hong Kong Covid cull tests positive

Hong Kong authorities said Sunday that one of 77 hamsters handed in by pet owners for a Covid cull has tested positive, as thousands of city residents remain under lockdown to combat an outbreak. The financial services hub adheres to mainland China's strict "zero-Covid" policy under which even the slightest sign of the virus is stamped out with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines. More than 2,000 hamsters have been culled after some imported from the Netherlands by a local pet shop were found to be Covid-positive, raising fears of animal-to-human transmission. The risk of transmission from animals "remains low", the World Health Organization has said, but is a possibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Omicron#New Zealand Government#New Zealanders#Covid
bulletin-news.com

Germany Forecasts a Peak in COVID-19 Cases by Mid-February

The number of coronavirus infections in Germany is expected to rise for many weeks before peaking next month, according to Germany’s health minister. “The wave will climax probably around mid-February,” Karl Lauterbach told German public television ZDF late Wednesday. While hospitalization rates are now low, Lauterbach cautioned that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bulletin-news.com

Japan Expands Their Covid Restrictions as Omicron Begins to Surge

Beginning Friday, restaurants and bars in Tokyo and a dozen other cities throughout Japan will close early as the country expands COVID-19 restrictions in response to the omicron variant, which has led cases to spike to new highs in urban areas. The constraint, which is akin to a state of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast

On Jan. 15, a tsunami warning went out to residents of British Columbia and the west coast of the United States. The warning was issued after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in the Southwest Pacific. Tsunami literally means “harbour wave” in Japanese — a tsunami comprises a series of waves separated by 10 to 60 minutes. While wind waves reach a maximum height and later crash, a tsunami wave is a massive water mass moving with great height and speed, bringing debris and boulders from the bottom of the ocean with it. The force of this water wall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

China: Eight officials arrested, 89 disciplined for concealing last year’s flood death toll

Authorities in China have arrested eight officials and disciplined 89 for allegedly concealing 139 deaths from last year’s Henan flood disaster.In July 2021, thousands of people were evacuated from Zhengzhou city, the capital of central China’s Henan province, after heavy rains led to large areas of the province being submerged in water. The rainfall was estimated by weather forecasters to be the worst in at least 1,000 years. In just a few days, the city had recorded a year’s worth of rain. Between 17 July and 23 July, as many as 302 people died and 50 were missing in...
CHINA
The Independent

Hong Kong tells people to stop sheltering their hamsters from cull

Authorities in Hong Kong have asked residents not to stop people from giving up their hamsters to be put down amid a Covid-19 scare. Earlier this week, the Southeast Asian region announced a drive to cull nearly 2,000 hamsters after 11 tested positive for the coronavirus infection at a pet shop. Officials asked pet owners to hand over the hamsters they purchased in the last four weeks to be euthanised.But the government’s move has drawn severe criticism, and thousands of people have offered to either hide or adopt the unwanted hamsters. Some groups offered to backdate receipts to falsely show...
AGRICULTURE

