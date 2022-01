Travelers at North Carolina airports were more likely to get caught carrying a gun in 2021 than the year before, the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday. The TSA says it found 254 guns on passengers or in their carry-on bags at North Carolina’s 10 commercial airports last year, or one for every 61,275 passengers it screened. That compares to 105 guns in 2020, or one for every 81,715 passengers screened.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO