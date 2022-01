Brivas has been granted its seventh patent, with approval for a system providing a biometric liveness check on a local client or device. The patent, filed in January 2020 and granted this week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Organization, for a “method and apparatus for authentication of a user to a server using relative movement” is part of the same family of patents as much of Brivas’ other intellectual property.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO