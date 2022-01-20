ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

By Reuters
 5 days ago
BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade.

"Most of supplies come from a handful of producers outside Europe. This is a dependency and uncertainty we simply cannot afford," von der Leyen said during the opening of the World Economic Forum.

"By 2030, 20% of the world's microchips production should be in Europe," she said.

The proposal, known as the European Chips Act, will aim to adapt state aid rules, improve tools to anticipate shortages and crisis and strengthen research capacity in the bloc.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Marine Strauss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 652

cat the hat
5d ago

this is the new world order. Americans better wake up. yeah see how fast they locked the country down, if you don't have a shot you lose your job. that was a dry run for what's in store

Reply(41)
370
Daniel Raygo
5d ago

I really hope this doesn't work out I never got the vaccine and I won't cuz I got sick with covid and I really wasn't that sick so not everybody needs a vaccine

Reply(33)
128
FckLiberals
4d ago

to all the snowflakes talking about "this is for computer chips, not human chips". just so you know...Sweden is the first country to introduce nano.micrchips to literally be inserted into human bodies with "intent" to serve as medical and Identification devices so all your life's documents, health records, etc are stored on these chips. that yes...are to be inserted into your bodies. don't trust the world economic forum with the well being of your lives. this chip move will end up being for human devices, not computers

Reply(3)
107
