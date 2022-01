Paramount Network will remain Paramount Network — at least for now — as the cabler nixes plans to rebrand as the Paramount Movie Network. According to insiders, the rebrand plans have been put on ice partly due to COVID-19, which has had an immense impact on production, as well as the success of “Yellowstone,” which has grown into a tremendous hit for Paramount Network and is now the No. 1 entertainment program on cable. The initial plan, first announced in September 2020, was for the ViacomCBS subsidiary to focus on television movies and cancel its unscripted programming. ViacomCBS’ president of entertainment and...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO