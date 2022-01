Fra Fee is staying in business with Disney Plus with a role in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series, Variety has learned exclusively. The live-action musical series was ordered at the streamer in June 2021. It stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who will reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou (Louie) respectively from the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film. In addition, newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, Louie’s stepsister. Set in the iconic kingdom of “Beauty and the Beast” years before the Beast and Belle’s romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO