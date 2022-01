Kevin French’s construction company got a boost early in the pandemic just as other businesses were shutting down in Maine. Landry/French Construction was tapped by Abbott Laboratories to convert the former Olympia Sports distribution center it occupies in Westbrook into a factory where it could produce rapid COVID-19 tests. It was given 90 days to complete the project, its fastest one ever, and it needed a lot of hard-to-find workers to do so.

