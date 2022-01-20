Geo Baker throws the alley and Clifford Omoruyi finishes the oop as Rutgers takes the lead

Jan. 22, 2021: Down three of their four top scorers, Minnesota came to play taking down a red hot Rutgers team 68-65. First Half: With Jamison Battle, Eric Curry, and E.J. Stephens all ruled out due to injury or illness, the Gophers still got out to a fast 7-0 start. Thanks to seven early points from Luke Loewe and 10 early points off five Rutgers turnovers, Minnesota had a 17-10 lead heading into the under 12 media timeout. Depth began to catch up to the Gophers, as Rutgers responded with a 15-2 run and took its first lead at 20-19 around the eight-minute mark. Thanks to a handful of massive plays and a team-high 14 points from Payton Willis, the Gophers were able to regain a 28-27 lead heading into the final media timeout of the first half. A buzzer-beating three from Treyton Thompson gave Minnesota a 31-30 lead heading into the break.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO