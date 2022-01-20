Column: Shame on Lakers for getting what they deserve: Mediocre team, major problems

When asked about the Lakers' recent struggles after a loss to the Bulls on Monday, November 15, Anthony Davis summed it up quite eloquently:. Many preseason analysts and fans touted Los Angeles as the favorite in the West and a surefire championship contender. The offseason acquisition of 2016-17 MVP and nightly triple-double threat Russell Westbrook certainly turned some heads. And soon-to-be hall-of-famer Carmelo Anthony decided to join as well for good measure. The big four of LeBron James, Davis, Westbrook, and Anthony have a combined total of 44 all-star appearances. Los Angeles was just the latest addition to the NBA superteam club, and after a down year by their standards, the Lakers seemed likely to make some noise come playoff time.

