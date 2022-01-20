David Jones’ fast break 3-pointer leads to Yor Anei’s EMPHATIC rejection

Through four bitter years of legal warfare it became hard to imagine anyone emerging a winner from all that mudslinging. But arbitrator Mark Irvings’ decision Thursday gave more than 11 million reasons to raise Kevin Ollie’s arm in triumph. If this is solely about money, it was K.O. by TKO; he got every nickel he was seeking, $11.1 million. If it’s about principle, Ollie won by upholding the ...
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
Buckley DeJardin scores 28 points to continue his rise among Southland basketball players. Will Rodgers return to Green Bay? Will he leave for another team? Retire? Questions abound after disappointing playoff exit.
Ohio State was in need of some assistance. Keyshawn Woods was looking for an opportunity.
For a second time in four years, the two sides found each other. With injuries and illness thinning their backcourt depth, the Buckeyes have taken advantage of a little-known rule that has allowed them to bring Woods in...
The Providence Friars had four players scoring double digits, led by Nate Watson's 18, to defeat the Butler Bulldogs 69-62. The win gives Providence a 6-1 start and first place in the Big East.
In a back-and-forth thriller, the Bills defense came up short. Buffalo heads into the offseason searching for answers.
ASHLAND — Bombs away!
Eight different Ashland University men’s basketball players made 3-pointers and senior Aaron Thompson keyed a defensive effort that ignited a 70-46 Eagles victory over Trevecca Nazarene in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play Monday afternoon at Kates Gymnasium.
San Diego State followed up their worst offensive performance of the season on Saturday night against Boise State with one of their best offensive performances against UNLV on Monday night. The Aztecs easily cruised past UNLV to improve to 11-4.
Will Richardson founds Franck Kepnang who threw down an emphatic jam on his defender as the Oregon Ducks increased their lead. After the Rams had blown a 24-point lead, quarterback Matthew Stafford leads final drive with two big passes to Cooper Kupp and Matt Gay kicks deciding field goal on final play.
