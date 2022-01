WELCOME GUEST WRITER LIZZ CHILD! LIZZ COVERS THE WHL FOR THE DUBNETWORK AND AREA 51 SPORTS. One game into his return, Alexander Barabanov had a reason to celebrate on his own. Between making a noticeable impact on the ice along with the birth of his first child Vera just two nights before Thursday’s game in Seattle, Barabanov has already had a week to remember. Now, he’s looking to add to it in Saturday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO