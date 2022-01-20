ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Of André Leon Talley’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

By Clementina Jackson
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndré Leon Talley, who has sadly died aged 73, was a legend in many respects. He was the first black man to ever hold the title of Creative Director at Vogue, an early, outspoken and constant champion of diversity in the fashion industry and one...

www.elle.com

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The lonely final years of André Leon Talley: The 300 lb. fashion icon led a solitary life in a New York suburb, where he spent his last days trying to protect himself from the coronavirus that would ultimately kill him

André Leon Talley, a fashion icon and driving and driving force behind Vogue's success, spent his last days secluded at home trying to protect himself from the coronavirus that would ultimately kill him, the DailyMail.com has learned. Before the pandemic, he was — at more than 300 lb. —...
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
MarketRealist

Who Will Inherit André Leon Talley’s Net Worth?

André Leon Talley, known as the longtime creative director and editor at Vogue, has died at age 73. His net worth is somewhat of a mystery due to conflicting sources, but it's likely well below the $1 million mark thanks to his recent legal troubles. He spent years working alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears $4k Louis Vuitton Boots Out In The Snow For Dinner With BF ASAP Rocky

Rihanna proved she has refined taste as she rocked a $4k pair of white boots with a beautiful black butterfly design on her way to dinner with ASAP Rocky in NYC. Rihanna, 33, stepped out in some fancy footwear for a date with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, 33 on Sunday, Jan 16. The Fenty Beauty founder rocked some white Louis Vuitton boots with a hefty $4k price tag as she walked through the coating of snow. The designer shoes are almost a sneaker-boot-hybrid as the bottom half of the shoe had shoelaces, a velcro snap and grey and black paneling while the top half had a beautiful black butterfly design and went up to her mid-calf.
Essence

Stars React to the Sudden Passing of André Leon Talley

The worlds of fashion and entertainment are still reeling from the news of André Leon Talley’s shocking, sudden passing. The fashion icon paved the way for generations of Black fashion enthusiasts and was known to champion Black journalists, designers, and models during his tenure as Senior Fashion Editor and later creative director at Vogue.
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
TheConversationAU

André Leon Talley dreamed of a life 'in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened'

Every time we see a “fashion moment”, we use the words of André Leon Talley, from his description of Galliano’s 1994 Japonisme show. Talley, who died yesterday age 73, was a flamboyant, over-the-top figure from the fashion industry, inclined to snobbery and rather overbearing. He had a longstanding love of French culture and the cross-fertilisation of fashion, art, poetry and life. Most prominently, he worked at Condé Nast for four decades, where, as creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue, he shaped the way we understand and talk about fashion. Born in Washington in 1948, Talley was raised by his modest grandmother in segregated...
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra looks hauntingly beautiful in incredible new photos

Priyanka Chopra really knows how to make an impression, and her latest social media post saw her share pictures many fans won't be forgetting anytime soon. The actress revealed several snapshots from her cover shoot for the February issue of Vanity Fair, and one of the shots proved particularly captivating as it saw her pose in a Dior red strapless sheer dress.
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
ETOnline.com

André Leon Talley Dead at 73: Tyra Banks, Billy Porter, Diane von Furstenberg and More Celebs Pay Tribute

The fashion world lost a major player. ET confirmed, André Leon Talleydied Tuesday at the age of 73. The style icon and former Vogue editor was beloved by many in the entertainment and fashion industry. From humble beginnings to becoming one of the biggest trailblazers, Talley was a force to be reckoned with, and an instrumental part in Vogue's growth in the '80s and '90s. He worked his way up at the magazine to eventually become news director, a position he held from 1983 until 1987, before taking on the role of Vogue's creative director in 1988.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Is All Smiles In Full Leather Outfit For Date Night With A$AP Rocky

The ‘Needed Me’ singer and her boyfriend both seemed in good spirits, as they stepped out for a romantic evening. Nothing better than date night in New York City! Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked so in love with each other, when they went out for date night out to Carbone on Wednesday January 19. The Anti singer rocked an all-black look, and she seemed so happy to be out with her beau, as she had a huge smile across her face. The Carbone dinner date was only the pair’s latest evening out on the town together.
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
People

Naomi Campbell Pens Emotional Tribute to André Leon Talley: 'Rest Easy King'

Naomi Campbell is mourning the loss of her late friend André Leon Talley, who died Tuesday of undisclosed circumstances at the age of 73. Alongside a collection of throwback photos of the pair posted to Instagram Thursday, Campbell, 51, wrote a lengthy caption sharing some of the highlights of their friendship, "from flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm, to running around Moscow buying Russian dolls and typical Russian hats, to dancing around in my hotel room in Paris."
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
