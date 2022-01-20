ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dustin Lynch Reveals Surprise ‘Blue in the Sky’ Album Due in February

By Billy Dukes
 5 days ago
Dustin Lynch wasn't kidding when he said fans wouldn't have to wait long for his next studio album. The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer just revealed that Blue in the Sky will be available in February. The album will drop on Feb. 11, per a tweet that also revealed the...

Effingham Radio

Dustin Lynch To Release New Album Next Month

Dustin Lynch has announced his upcoming fifth studio album. On ABC’s Good Morning America he said, “This has been a fun secret to keep!”. According to Dustin, the new album, Blue In The Sky, will be a collection of feel good songs that will make you “want to mix a drink and party with your friends.”
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Would Dustin Lynch Collaborate Again with MacKenzie Porter?

Dustin Lynch is spending his sixth week at #1 on the Billboard chart with his collaboration with MacKenzie Porter. The question is, would Dustin do another collaboration with MacKenzie?. “For sure, it’s all about the song, you know. The song has to raise its hand and that kind of is...
CELEBRITIES
wxbm.com

Dustin Lynch & MacKenzie Porter Make it 6 in a Row on Billboard

Congrats to Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter who are still on top of the Billboard country music airplay chart with “Thinking ‘Bout You.”. Dustin thinks the success of the song is because it’s so relatable – it’s just basically two people having a phone conversation, and maybe rekindling a former relationship.
CELEBRITIES
thecountrydaily.com

Dustin Lynch & MacKenzie Porter Perform “Thinking ‘Bout You” on GMA

Did you catch Dustin Lynch‘s recent appearance on Good Morning America?. Talking with GMA anchor Michael Strahan Dustin shared the news about his new album, Blue In The Sky – arriving February 11th, hinted at a tour for 2022, and shared the story of why he’s the “Mayor” of Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa event happening in Mexico this week.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Dustin Lynch Wipes Instagram Account & Replaces Posts With 3 Cryptic Photos

Dustin Lynch wiped his Instagram account and replaced his previous photos with just three posts, captioned only with blue circle emojis. The cryptic move has fans eager to find out what it means — and some think it’s a hint at new music on the way. Across his social media channels, Lynch swapped out his profile pictures for a plain, blue background.
INTERNET
B98.5

Luke Bryan on Vocal Rest Ahead of Crash My Playa Shows

Luke Bryan went a little too hard cheering for his favorite college football team on Monday (Jan. 10), and as a result, he has to keep quiet for awhile. The singer is on vocal rest ahead of four played shows at Crash My Playa next week. On Instagram, Bryan's wife...
MUSIC
B98.5

Kane Brown Laments Lost Love in New ‘Whiskey Sour’ Video

Kane Brown released an acoustic video to underline the heartbreak of his new song "Whiskey Sour." The breakup ballad is delivered as if the singer has one very specific ex-lover on his mind. This previously unreleased song is the third he's dropped from a still-unannounced next project. "Whiskey Sour" was...
MUSIC
B98.5

Kenny Chesney Sells Majority Rights to His Musical Catalog

Kenny Chesney has joined the ranks of artists who have sold off the rights to their successful music catalogs. The country superstar sold 80 percent of the royalty rights to his catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, Variety reports. According to Variety, Chesney's deal with Hipgnosis includes his catalog beginning with...
MUSIC
B98.5

Garth Brooks Announces Rescheduled Gillette Stadium Show

In the summer of 2021, sensing the world was returning to normal, country legend Garth Brooks kicked off a nationwide stadium tour. Sadly, as the nearly sold out tour progressed, it became clear that the country was still in the process of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Garth cut short his tour. The tour ended before he was to play his Gillette Stadium date.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
jazzwise.com

The best new jazz albums: February 2022

James Beckwith (p, syn, prod), Joe Downard (b), Harry Pope (d), Todd Speakman (perc) with Chelsea Carmichael (bcl, ts), Sheila Maurice-Grey (t, flhn), Sam Rapley (cl, ts), Joe Bristow (tb) and James Copus (flhn) If James Beckwith’s name isn’t at the forefront of current press coverage of 'the new jazz...
MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Review: Daniel Bachman // Lonesome Weary Blues

If you already know Daniel Bachman, then you know exactly what to expect from this, sonically speaking. The prolific guitarist is known for the throwback folk of his acoustic and lap-steel instrumentals. With seven tracks at 24 minutes, Lonesome Weary Blues serves as an ideal doorway into Bachman's catalog. A musical scholar, Bachman is academically invested in the folk history of Virginia. Lonesome Weary Blues showcases him at perhaps his most accessible, as it's a cover album of traditional folk songs. Though the only track that everyone will know is the closer, "Amazing Grace," where Bachman's invigorating playing style is clearly all the listener needs to be reeled in. "They are songs that consistently bring me joy through listening, learning, and playing them around the house," noted Bachman, adding that they "have really helped to smooth over some of the rougher days of the past couple years." It's a beautiful album, one that may easily inspire the listener to binge on Bachman's substantial oeuvre whether for work-friendly playlists or rustic country driving soundtracks. The tinny, sliding notes are expressly hypnotic, and strangely welcoming.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Hanson announces Red Green Blue tour, album

New music features three solo projects released as a single album. Hanson has announced Red Green Blue album and world tour as the brothers mark their milestone 30th anniversary of performing together. Red Green Blue will be released on May 20th via 3CG Records. The new album brings together the band’s three unique creative voices like never before with a third of the album written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green and Zac’s Blue). The project brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).
ROCK MUSIC
