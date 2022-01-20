Dustin Lynch Reveals Surprise ‘Blue in the Sky’ Album Due in February

If you already know Daniel Bachman, then you know exactly what to expect from this, sonically speaking. The prolific guitarist is known for the throwback folk of his acoustic and lap-steel instrumentals. With seven tracks at 24 minutes, Lonesome Weary Blues serves as an ideal doorway into Bachman's catalog. A musical scholar, Bachman is academically invested in the folk history of Virginia. Lonesome Weary Blues showcases him at perhaps his most accessible, as it's a cover album of traditional folk songs. Though the only track that everyone will know is the closer, "Amazing Grace," where Bachman's invigorating playing style is clearly all the listener needs to be reeled in. "They are songs that consistently bring me joy through listening, learning, and playing them around the house," noted Bachman, adding that they "have really helped to smooth over some of the rougher days of the past couple years." It's a beautiful album, one that may easily inspire the listener to binge on Bachman's substantial oeuvre whether for work-friendly playlists or rustic country driving soundtracks. The tinny, sliding notes are expressly hypnotic, and strangely welcoming.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO