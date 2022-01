This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has turned down three unsolicited and non-binding takeover proposals for its Consumer Healthcare business from Unilever plc. (UL). The unit is a joint venture between the giant drug maker and Pfizer (PFE). GSK holds a majority stake in the unit at 68% and Pfizer the remaining 32%. GSK shares rose 0.60% to close at £16.41 on January 14.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO