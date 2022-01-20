ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Watch your Words

By Liza Esquibias
Cover picture for the articleWords are important. Words shared over meals are what maintain friendships, words uttered under an altar are what bind marriages and words written on paper formed the foundation of the United States. Yet, people are often quick to use negative words in casual ways that end up having lasting...

Pepperdine Graphic

Opinion: How to Get Better at Growing Up

As a child, I used to think of “growing up” as a process that would end by the time I graduated high school. Growing up does not just encapsulate puberty or smoking a joint for the first time but gaining insight into my parents and how they shaped me, releasing unhealthy expectations and learning to trust myself.
RELATIONSHIPS
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Listen with your ears, not your mouth, and drop political correctness

Regarding “Study finds benefits of deep conversation,” (Jan. 13): This opinion piece is so true. The authors didn’t mention a few things about conversations, though. First, there needs to be an understanding that all opinions are to be respected (that means “political correctness” is off the table). Second, when you engage in a conversation, talk with your mouth and listen with your ears. Some overly opinionated people will listen with their mouth, trying to drown out things they don’t agree with. We don’t have to agree with someone in order to engage in a conversation about politics, religion or other significant topics. Although my views are conservative, I can read, and respect, the views of opinion columnists such as Leonard Pitts. We can also have good face-to-face conversations with people outside of our individual shells.
HOUSTON, TX
Tacoma Daily Index

Drop these words from your vocabulary

For whatever reason, the past year or two has driven far too many of us into near gibberish baby-talk. We could blame it on isolation or on the crudest, lowest common denominator of social media, but however it happened, we all find ourselves adrift in a world of slogans and sound bites that, for better or worse, seem to express our (not so) deep thoughts and observations about life and the challenges before us.
TACOMA, WA
villagelife.com

Crib Notes: What’s your word?

It was 2019 and I was spending the first New Year’s Eve in years with my older sister. She pointed out a stack of poster boards and magazines in her kitchen, explaining she’d grown accustomed to making a vision board each Jan. 1. “Instead of a resolution, I think of one word that I want to manifest in the new year,” she added.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Kankakee Daily Journal

8 little words that can change your life

You hear it all the time, but do you know what it means to live below your means? Have you figured out how to do that?. To live below your means is to choose a lifestyle you can pay for with the money you have and still have some left over.
stocktonsentinel.com

New words to add to your language

Body I always enjoy seeing what the new words are that will be added to our dictionaries. In its 2022 edition, Merriam-Webster (MW) has added 455 new words and definitions! Wow! Some are slang terms, while others are words that seem like they should have been added long ago. The thing is, many of these do not sound like new words to us because we’ve already been hearing them, so it seems natural that they would be in a dictionary.
benitolink.com

COMMUNITY OPINION: For what does your ideology serve?

This community opinion was written by resident Joel Buckingham. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
SOCIETY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: King’s words have a powerful impact on Arab Americans today

Bittar is an artist, educator, writer and California organizer for the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. She lives in North Park. “The Western arrogance of feeling that it has everything to teach others and nothing to learn from them is not just.” Martin Luther King Jr.’s words have a powerful impact on Arab Americans because they imply global mirroring of racism and how war is justified. MLK’s words to those abroad also acknowledge how Black Americans are disproportionately enlisted to kill people of color overseas.
RELIGION
Herald & Review

Everyday cheapskate: Words that can change your life

You hear it all the time, but do you know what it means to live below your means? Have you figured out how to do that?. To live below your means is to choose a lifestyle you can pay for with the money you have and still have some left over.
weareteachers.com

There Are No Words for This

I was at a loss for words when I sat down on the couch after teaching all day, in the first few days of 2022, when several of my students were out, sent home, and quarantining. It was overwhelming, and I couldn’t describe it. As someone who has studied and written a lot about teacher attrition and sustainability, I was just too exhausted, too busy processing to find any words.
MENTAL HEALTH
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
birminghamtimes.com

Sharpe-Jefferson: In One Word, Describe Your 2022

What does everyone (including this columnist) ask you to do at the start of a new year? Begin anew. Have a fresh perspective. Make this the year to accomplish your dreams. As a life coach, these are certainly suggestions I keep in my wheelhouse. And I know you’ve heard them all before. But my coach – yes, this life coach has a coach – challenged me to go a step farther this year and I’ll issue that same challenge to you.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
csbj.com

Opinion: Losing staff? Start with your culture

The Great Resignation is impacting businesses of all kinds. The main reasons workers are leaving can be addressed for free. Are you having trouble hiring or retaining the workforce you have?. As the Great Resignation rages on, many business owners are left scratching their heads wondering, even as wages rise...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
crowrivermedia.com

WORDS FOR LIVING: What's your story?

Luke 9:20 “But what about you?” Jesus asked. “Who do you say I am?” Peter said, “You are the Christ.”. At some point I’m hoping to ask you the question:. “What is the greatest thing that ever happened to you?”. I love hearing people’s...
RELIGION

