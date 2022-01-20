Opinion: Watch your Words

Regarding “Study finds benefits of deep conversation,” (Jan. 13): This opinion piece is so true. The authors didn’t mention a few things about conversations, though. First, there needs to be an understanding that all opinions are to be respected (that means “political correctness” is off the table). Second, when you engage in a conversation, talk with your mouth and listen with your ears. Some overly opinionated people will listen with their mouth, trying to drown out things they don’t agree with. We don’t have to agree with someone in order to engage in a conversation about politics, religion or other significant topics. Although my views are conservative, I can read, and respect, the views of opinion columnists such as Leonard Pitts. We can also have good face-to-face conversations with people outside of our individual shells.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO