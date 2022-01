‘Overlord’ is one of the most popular isekai anime out there. The anime revolves around a virtual reality game known as Yggdrasil, which is about to be terminated, and the servers are going to be shut down forever. Momonga, a veteran of the game, decides to continue playing until the very last moment. But then he realizes that even after midnight, the game is still not shut down as it was supposed to. Unfortunately, the excitement is short-lived as he gets transported to the game world. However, since he knows everything about Yggdrasil and the challenges it offers, Momonga decides to complete his favorite game once and for all.

