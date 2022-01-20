Best Online Cake Delivery in Delhi | Whipped.in

There's something about being an adult that makes me want to purchase fresh flowers every time I'm at Trader Joe's, or have them sent via an online flower delivery service. Maybe I've watched too many episodes of Emily in Paris, or just need any excuse to bring the outdoors into my apartment. Whatever the reason, bouquets are a huge mood lift for me—and I'm not alone. 65 percent of Americans say they feel special when receiving flowers, and while the vast majority of folks send blooms for special occasions, a not-insignificant amount of folks (about 23 percent) reported ordering them "just because." Whether you're a "just because" kind of bouquet-lover, or someone who only buys buds for Valentine's Day, we found the best flower delivery services online to make your gifting this year a breeze.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO