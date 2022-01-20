ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Online Cake Delivery in Delhi | Whipped.in

By Whipped
thefreshloaf.com
 5 days ago

At Whipped.in we take utmost care to deliver the most delicious, sumptuous...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Saveur

The Best Cake Decorating Tools for Professional Results

Perhaps your earliest birthday recollection conjures giant swoops of frosting on a homemade cake. Or maybe it was intricate buttercream roses peeking out from a cello-windowed bakery box. Either way, a beautifully decorated cake can be a whimsical way to show your love, which is why learning the basics of cake decorating is a skill worth your time. But where to begin? Does an exhaustive collection of pastry tips, turntables, and icing combs ensure success, or are you better off assembling a small group of task-specific tools before deciding to expand your repertoire?
Well+Good

These Online Flower Delivery Services Make Sending Beautiful Bouquets Quick and Easy

There's something about being an adult that makes me want to purchase fresh flowers every time I'm at Trader Joe's, or have them sent via an online flower delivery service. Maybe I've watched too many episodes of Emily in Paris, or just need any excuse to bring the outdoors into my apartment. Whatever the reason, bouquets are a huge mood lift for me—and I'm not alone. 65 percent of Americans say they feel special when receiving flowers, and while the vast majority of folks send blooms for special occasions, a not-insignificant amount of folks (about 23 percent) reported ordering them "just because." Whether you're a "just because" kind of bouquet-lover, or someone who only buys buds for Valentine's Day, we found the best flower delivery services online to make your gifting this year a breeze.
popville.com

Quest for the Best: Coconut Cake

Maggie asks: “this pregnant lady is suddenly craving coconut cake. Any suggestions for where to find in DC?”. “La madeline’s coconut cake is the best honestly”. “Check Cafe U! There’s always some fun cake flavors”. “The CakeRoom in Adams-Morgan has great coconut cake!”. “The coconut cupcake at...
thefreshloaf.com

KA getting tired. Dedicated bread?

My humble KA 4.5 is getting tired. I'm astounded it's lasted these many years given how much abuse I've given it. I'd hope to let it retire to the green pastures of genoise batter or meringues, but I hope I have something left in the life of the machine before it dies completely.
thefreshloaf.com

Trying to create this specific BAGEL- need advice!

This may be a bit of a bizarre post. But I am trying to imitate this specific bagel (photo above) It is made using wild yeast water and that Is all that I know. As you can see this bagel has a very crisp crust, almost a glassine shattering thin later and the inside is light and airy.
thefreshloaf.com

Counter top ovens

Good morning everyone. I am looking to upgrade an older (but functional) Oster non-convection oven. The thermostat is off by about 50 degrees, but I compensate for that with an oven thermometer and a probe thermometer. The timer is limited to 60 minutes and is analog (rotate). I see countertop...
thefreshloaf.com

How much volume of starter to keep around

But there is a small amount every time I feed my starter. (I also keep both WW and Rye starters and I treat them the same) I always feed 1:3:3 s:f:w, but in answer to your question: I keep 35 grams total of starter, mostly in the fridge. I feed 5 grams of starter with 15 grams of flour and 15 grams of water, and save the 30 grams of not-discarded balance. I keep the not-discard in the fridge too, in a small 2 cup Tupperware container. When I have enough saved "discard", we make sourdough pancakes and/or waffles. Sometimes I have to make up a batch of starter just for pancakes since it takes a while to accumulate enough discard, and we don't want to wait. :)
thefreshloaf.com

No need to knead crispy rolls

So, I started this lean bread formula yesterday morning. That was an error in judgment. By the time the 12 hr. ferment time was finished, it was dinner/pizza time. Now the kitchen was scorching hot, and I was not feeling divided/shape &bake. Into the refrigerator for an overnight retard. They ended a bit over-proofed, and the shaping is a little wonky too. That being said, they taste amazeballs, and the look is passable, (just barely 70%)
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
30Seconds

Best Butterscotch Cake Recipe: A Moist Butterscotch Cake Recipe Full of Family Memories

Every year since 1914 my dad’s family has gathered at my great-grandfather Billy’s old pasture in Rex, Georgia, on the Sunday in July closest to Billy’s birthday. Big farming families were the norm. Billy had 11 children, my dad had 6 siblings and just our branch of the family alone numbered 25 first cousins. Throw in spouses and the next generation, and there were often 200 people there, from babies to octogenarians.
countryliving.com

The Best King Cakes That Can Be Delivered Straight to Your Door

It's the most wonderful time of year! That's right, Carnival season is officially in full swing as of January 6, which means it's time to pull out your ball gowns and beads and indulge in the best part of the season: king cake. This iconic pastry has earned its reputation...
WATE

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
Food52

We're Looking for Your Best Layer Cake (Again!)

A new year is often a time for reflection—and your friendly Food52 recipe contest community moderators have been doing our own sort of reflecting, and looking back at all of the past contest themes. If you are new to our recipe contests or a veteran contestant who wants to take a walk down memory lane, check out these past contests that we loved:
The Independent

McDonald’s to launch Chicken Big Mac

McDonald’s is to launch a chicken version of its Big Mac in the UK and Ireland.The limited-edition new burger will go on sale on February 2, but only in participating restaurants until March 15.The fast-food giant said the addition of the Chicken Big Mac to its menu followed a high number of requests from customers.It described the burger as “the classic Big Mac we all know and love” complete with triple-layered bun, two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the Big Mac sauce.The Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and the McFlurry...
thefreshloaf.com

50% WW triple levain w/ Holy Trinity add ins Pullman Loaf

Talk about beautiful and easy ! I have another started as soon as I saw and smelled this one! It’s got RYW and white levain and rye levain . It’s got honey/EVVO/buttermilk in equal parts. It’s in my big Pullman . It’s almost hands free except dropping it into the rising bucket and then the buttered Pullman.
Houston Chronicle

Katy Insiders share where to find the best King Cakes

The King Cake, a beloved Mardi Gras dessert from Louisiana, has begun cropping up in bakeries across the south as the Mardi Gras season looms. The decadent treat is a sweet bread pastry shaped into a ring and topped with a sticky frosting. In keeping with the garish festivities of...
Epicurious

This Classic French Cake Tastes Like the World’s Best Candy Bar

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The marjolaine cake may not get quite as much attention as the Opera or Mille-Feuille, but ask any chef who is well-versed in classical French cuisine and it’s likely they’ll start going on and on about how delicious this layered dessert is. The marjolaine—made with nutty meringue, rich chocolate ganache, and vanilla and hazelnut buttercreams—was created by celebrated French chef Fernand Point. During its heyday in the 1930s, Point’s restaurant La Pyramide, located in Vienne, France, was a culinary temple for many—including famed chefs Paul Bocuse and the Troisgros brothers.
