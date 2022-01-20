Producer Spotlight: Nathan Fake

What to expect: Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and two-time Grammy award-winning artist Van Morrison has been a monumental figure in the music world for more than six decades, having first made a name for himself as a teenager growing up in his native northern Ireland. In more recent years, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has become about as well known for his paucity of live performances as for his soulful sound and numerous R&B hits. A six-man ensemble called Moondance: The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert devotes itself to replicating a live Van Morrison performance as closely as possible. The biggest difference audience members fortunate enough to have seen Van Morrison live might notice is that the tribute band occasionally sprinkles in bits of history behind songs before performing them, unlike the notoriously reticent Morrison. “Van the Man” fans will hear such classics as “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Domino,” “Tupelo Honey,” “Into The Mystic,” “It Stoned Me,” “Real Real Gone,” “Wild Night,” “Caravan” and others. A quote by the Los Angeles Times on the tribute band’s website calls the act, “An incredible recreation of the Irish legend.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO