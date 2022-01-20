Trail Cam Near St. Louis Shows a Coyote or is It a Wolf?

It's not a surprise that there are wolves in Minnesota, but seeing an entire pack of wolves together isn't something we see every day-- until now. I'm fascinated by wildlife, so I'm an avid follower of the Voyageurs Wolf Project. If you're not familiar, the Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address the question of just what Minnesota's wolves do and how they behave in the wild during our summer months here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

