ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Trail Cam Near St. Louis Shows a Coyote or is It a Wolf?

By Doc Holliday
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've seen a lot of coyotes and wolves in my life and I didn't think it was that hard to tell them apart. However, there's a trail camera near St. Louis that picked up an animal and I'm having a hard time telling if it's a coyote or wolf and...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bald Eagles Cruise Down the Mississippi River on Ice Blocks

If you're a bald eagle, what do you do in winter? Answer: anything you dang well please. That includes cruising down the Mississippi River on ice blocks if you so choose. This is another one of those moments that isn't completely new, but it's new to me. I just found it and saw in the comments that it was featured on national news channels a couple years ago. I fully understand why.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
City
Eureka, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Quick Country 96.5

Huge Wolf Pack Caught on Trail Cam Video in Northern Minnesota

It's not a surprise that there are wolves in Minnesota, but seeing an entire pack of wolves together isn't something we see every day-- until now. I'm fascinated by wildlife, so I'm an avid follower of the Voyageurs Wolf Project. If you're not familiar, the Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address the question of just what Minnesota's wolves do and how they behave in the wild during our summer months here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
FOX 2

Man shot near St. Louis Aquarium Thursday night

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the arm at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night while driving through Downtown St. Louis. The victim crashed his car at 18th and Clark near the St. Louis Aquarium He was conscious and breathing when he went to the hospital. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

St. Louis Home Has a Shark and Egyptian Coffin on the Walls

How exotic can a home in Missouri be? This might be the answer. It's a Missouri home that has a shark, kingfish, stingray and Egyptian coffins on the walls. I first saw this elaborate Missouri home shared by KRON 4. It's 9801 Log Cabin Ct. in St. Louis and they said it's even been featured by The Wall Street Journal. Look at the pics and you'll see why.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#This Unique Missouri Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
KICK AM 1530

New Drone Video Shows the Mellow Ice Flow on the Missouri River

We all have our ways of dealing with life. For me, I need a place where my mind can be mellow. A new drone video showing the ice flow on the Missouri River definitely helps. I call it ice flow, John Cuppi calls it "floe" and it's his YouTube channel, so he can do what he wants. He sure knows how to pick the right moments to fly his drone over the Missouri River. Add some mellow Boston or Pink Floyd to this and you get perfection.
TECHNOLOGY
ambushmag.com

The Future of St. Louis #1 Cemetery

St. Louis Cemetery #1, on the edge of the French Quarter, is one of the city’s premiere attractions for tourists. Opened in 1789 as a replacement for the St. Peter cemetery, which was deconsecrated in order to allow the residential development of the block bounded by N. Rampart, St. Peter, Burgundy, and Toulouse streets, St. Louis #1 is the oldest cemetery in New Orleans. Its most famous resident is Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau (the third most visited tomb in the country behind Elvis and JFK), but it also serves as the final resting place of civil rights pioneers Homer Plessy and Dr. Louis Charles Roudanez, among other notable historical figures such as Bernard de Marigny and Paul Morphy. Nicholas Cage’s future tomb is also a big draw. The cemetery’s age and unique above ground burial tombs have long attracted visitors, especially after it was featured in the classic counter-culture film, Easy Rider (1969).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy