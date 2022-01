The Flyers announced Tuesday that they have hired John Torchetti as an assistant coach for the remainder of the season. Torchetti will join Mike Yeo, who will remain interim coach for the rest of 2021-22, along with assistant coaches Darryl Williams and Nick Schultz. The Flyers have had a vacant assistant position since firing coach Alain Vigneault and assistant Michel Therrien on Dec. 6 and promoting then-assistant Yeo to interim coach. Schultz, the team’s player development coach, was brought in at that time to fill the other assistant vacancy.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO