ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Austrian parliament to vote on universal vaccine mandate

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067DCY_0dqiwIUC00
Virus Outbreak Austria FILE- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer presents new COVID19 regulations at a press conference in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 6, 2022. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File) (Lisa Leutner)

VIENNA — (AP) — Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday on introducing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults, the first of its kind in Europe.

The mandate drawn up by the government would apply to all residents of Austria age 18 and over, with exemptions for pregnant women, individuals who for medical reasons can't be vaccinated, and people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months.

It appears assured of approval. Chancellor Karl Nehammer's governing coalition, made up of his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Greens, worked with two of the three opposition parties in parliament on the plan. The other opposition party, the far-right Freedom Party, vehemently opposes it.

The plan is for the vaccine mandate to become law at the beginning of February. To start with, authorities will write to every household to inform them of the new rules.

From mid-March, police will start checking people’s vaccination status during routine checks; people who can’t produce proof of vaccination will be asked in writing to do so, and will be fined up to 600 euros ($685) if they don’t.

If authorities judge the country's vaccination progress still to be insufficient, Nehammer says they would then send reminders to people who remain unvaccinated. If that still doesn’t work, people would be sent a vaccination appointment and fined if they don’t keep it. Officials hope they won’t need to use the last measure. Fines could reach 3,600 euros if people contest their punishment and full proceedings are opened.

The mandate is supposed to remain in place until the end of January 2024. An expert commission will report to the government and parliament every three months on vaccination progress.

The government originally intended for the mandate to apply to all residents 14 and over, but changed that to 18 during consultations with political opponents and others.

The Austrian government announced the plan for a universal vaccine mandate at the same time it imposed a since-lifted lockdown in November and amid concern that Austria’s vaccination rate was comparatively low for Western Europe. As of Wednesday, 71.8% of the population of 8.9 million was considered fully vaccinated.

“All experts believe that we will need high overall immunity in the population next fall as well,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said Sunday. “With this vaccine mandate, we will succeed in achieving these important additional percentage points in the vaccination rate.”

Some other European countries have introduced vaccine mandates for specific professional or age groups. Neighboring Germany is considering a mandate for all, but it's not yet clear whether, when and in what form that will go ahead.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during an online party convention. The vote was mostly a formality since he won 62.1% in balloting among the party membership in December, defeating two centrist contenders. In a livestreamed speech to the delegates, he took several digs at new Chancellor Olaf Scholz for, as Merz put it, not immediately engaging with the U.S. and...
EUROPE
kion546.com

Austrian lawmakers pass Europe’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Austria’s parliament has approved the European Union’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it compulsory for the country’s residents over the age of 18 to get the shot. The law goes into effect February 1. However, Austrian officials will only begin conducting checks to see if the mandate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Germany’s SPD expects vote on general vaccine mandate in March

BERLIN (Reuters) – The ruling Social Democrats (SPD) expect a bill on making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in Germany to be voted on by parliament in March, the party’s leader in the legislature said on Tuesday. Parliament passed a law in December making coronavirus vaccinations compulsory for certain professions...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSB Radio

German leaders map out COVID plan as omicron infections soar

BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany's 16 state governors were charting the country's way forward Monday in the coronavirus pandemic, and are expected to prioritize the use of PCR tests for those most at risk as the highly contagious omicron variant fuels a steep rise in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian Parliament#Ap#People S Party#Greens#Freedom Party
WSB Radio

Belgium OKs 4th vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Belgium's health ministers have approved a recommendation to use a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to better protect people with a weakened immune system against the virus. Christie Morreale, the minister for public health in the federal government, said Monday that she and her...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSB Radio

Kosovo tightens COVID measures for people entering country

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Kosovo on Monday tightened COVID-19 measures for people coming into the country amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The Health Ministry said that if people coming into Kosovo want to avoid quarantining for a week they should have three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or two doses plus a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Germany
The Independent

EU set for show of unity as Russia invasion fears mount

European Union foreign ministers are aiming to put on a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine on Monday, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia’s neighbor or send his troops across the border.“All members of the European Union are united. We are showing unprecedented unity about the situation in Ukraine, with the strong coordination with the U.S.,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels.Asked whether the EU would follow a U.S. move and order the families of European embassy personnel in Ukraine to leave, Borrell said: “We...
POLITICS
AFP

Portugal begins early voting in snap general election

Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent Socialists still ahead though with their lead over the nearest centre-right rivals narrowing. The early voting option was provided this year to reduce crowding on election day, next Sunday, due to the pandemic.
WORLD
WSB Radio

UK to lift travel test requirements for the vaccinated

LONDON — (AP) — The British government announced Monday that it is scrapping coronavirus travel testing requirements for the vaccinated, news hailed by the travel industry as a big step back to normality. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “to show that this country is open for business,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

New EU law will stop people being targeted for ads based on race, religion, and sexuality

Technology companies like Google and Facebook face tighter regulations on advertising after a European Parliament vote.The vote will stop platforms from using sensitive data to target users with ads, as well as making it easier for users to opt out of tracking. Sensitive data could include sexual orientation, race, and religion.“Historic milestone in the European Parliament: We just voted in favour of restricting the data-invasive practices of #BigTech and want to ban all targeting based on sensitive personal data!”, parliament member Tiemo Wölken tweeted.“With a huge majority, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Services Act. A big win, with support from left...
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy