How to improve the security of your application with strong DevSecOps. The unfortunate reality is this: application security is in an abysmal state. Industry research reveals that 80% of tested web apps contain at least one bug. This rampant software insecurity proves devastating to the 60% of small businesses that close within six months of being hit by a cyber-attack. The balance of power is overwhelmingly tipped in the favor of threat actors when most apps are vulnerable and many businesses cannot acquire security experts.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO