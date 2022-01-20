Six vie for open seat on Sunbury City Council during open interviews

SUNBURY — Six potential City Council candidates all agreed they want the best for Sunbury during public interviews Wednesday night.

Victoria Rosancrans, Slade Shreck, Bob Snyder, Ryan McDonald, Lisa Persing-Martina and Allen Bubb sat front and center and answered questions from Mayor Josh Brosious and current Councilmen John Barnhart, Ric Reichner and Jim Eister during the event.

Brosious, who was elected mayor in November, resigned his council seat following the election, leaving the position open and council members to appoint the seat.

“I believe citizen voices are crucial to having a successful healthy city environment and I stand up for what I believe in even if it means standing alone,” Rosancrans said following the interviews. “I answered council’s questions from my heart, as my heart is in Sunbury.”

Some of the questions asked to the panel included the candidates’ reliability and dedication as well as plans to improve Sunbury.

All of the candidates said they agreed with each other on the fact each wanted to improve Sunbury.

Persing-Martina, who served as city controller for 18 years, said she wanted to come back to city government after leaving a previous job that took up most of her time.

“I love Sunbury and I am dedicated to this city,” she said. “I want to be a part of moving this city forward and help promote all we have to offer.”

Shreck is a current Shikellamy school board member but said if he is chosen he would resign from the board and focus all his efforts in helping Sunbury.

“I am involved in so many different things in the city and my heart and soul are with this city,” he said.

Snyder, who served on City Council from 2002 through 2005, said he wants to return to city government to also help move Sunbury into the future.

“I am available 24-7 and want to help continue to move us in the right direction,” he said. “We have so many great things happening and I want to be part of that.”

McDonald, a political newcomer, said he is involved in various city groups but now that his children are getting older he has the time to help build up the city he loves.

“I want to be involved,” he said. “I want to be able to help continue the push to make Sunbury better.”

Bubb said he hasn’t missed a council meeting in many years and feels he has the experience with the city to make some changes.

“We can do a lot of things different and I want to also be a part of that,” he told council.

Rosancrans, Persing-Martina, Snyder, McDonald and Shreck all said they would be putting their names on a ballot in 2024 regardless of council’s decision.

Eister said he didn’t have any questions because he personally knew each candidate and said all of them are qualified and have the city’s best interest at heart.

“Regardless of who is chosen, we need all of you,” he said. “At some point in time, each of you will be called on to help us in some way.”

Brosious agreed and thanked each candidate.

“We are all thankful you have shown interest in helping in the city,” he said.

Council will vote on the new appointment at the Monday meeting to seat the new member.

To watch the interviews visit dailyitem.com or view the completed live stream on The Daily Item’s Facebook page.