The boss of Superdry has said that customers can expect price rises and no sales in its shops as the business tries to combat the increased costs it is facing due to runaway inflation.Julian Dunkerton told the PA news agency that the company will hike prices by around 2% due to rising costs.But it will also be able to offset the cost hikes by slashing the number of items the retailer has on sale, something that has been part of the Superdry plan since before Covid-19.“No stores will ever have a sale again … and discounting is limited to a...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO