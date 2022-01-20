ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Voices: Is Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement ring for Megan Fox romantic – or abusive?

By Victoria Richards
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RO35Y_0dqishV500

OK, full disclosure: before I begin this piece, I have to confess that when news broke of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox ’s engagement – the pair allegedly “drank each other’s blood” to celebrate – I had a lot of texts from friends pointing me towards the... unique qualities of Fox’s engagement ring and telling me I would “love” it.

A pear-cut emerald (Fox’s birthstone) set next to a pear-cut diamond (Kelly’s), the art deco-style jewels are set, allegedly, on two magnetic bands of thorns that Kelly said in an Instagram post were intended to “draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love”.

Away from the lyricism, what this means is that Fox’s ring is embedded with sharp, thorny spikes that – were she to try to take it off – would hurt her, because, the singer told Vogue magazine , “love is pain”.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” he said. “When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

On first glance, as my friends knew I would, I’ll admit: I swooned. Why? Well, like any self-respecting, vampire-loving, grown-up goth, the poetic intensity of such a gesture – the Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton-style drama of it all (the couple famously wore vials of each other’s blood around their necks) – can certainly appear romantic.

It’s strange, it’s taboo, it’s passionate, and it appeals – in its sheer, WTF intensity – to those who similarly sigh over the type of love affair found between Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston’s characters in (my personal favourite) Only Lovers Left Alive ; or in the platonic blood-bond between Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst in Interview With The Vampire; or even Twilight, for younger fans of the macabre.

Some of us are attracted to darkness, to the intensity of a gesture that mirrors the actions of Romeo and Juliet; the “I would die for you” dizzying romance that not even death can quell; that feeling of being so utterly in love with someone that you want to consume them and be consumed, as the poet Pablo Neruda puts so beautifully in his “Love Sonnet XI” : “I want to eat your skin like a whole almond”; as I wrote about here . And yet.

There is a huge “and yet” that even I – someone attracted to the scarily strange – cannot reconcile, and that’s the murky nature of a relationship built on pain. It disturbs me that anyone who claims to love another can actively want to hurt them if they try to “leave”; not least when it is centred around the institution of marriage – which is in itself founded in the concept of possession.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Machine Gun Kelly is a man giving a woman a diamond ring as a symbol (yes, of love) but also to show the world she “belongs” to him. That is what engagement rings represent; it’s fundamental to their history. The tradition of women wearing them in heterosexual relationships is believed to originate from a Roman custom in which wives wore rings attached to small keys to indicate their husbands’ ownership – according to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Roman women wore rings of ivory, flint, bone, copper and iron to signify a business contract, or to affirm “love and obedience.” It surprises and saddens me how little we’ve moved on since then.

It also inspires images of domestic abuse: of jealous husbands threatening to hurt their wives if they step out of turn; of overbearing, toxic men keeping close watch on “their” women; of the kind of men who coercively control their wives and girlfriends by telling them they’d “die” if they left them; the insidious threat of, “if I can’t have you, nobody can”.

Kelly giving Fox a ring that could cause her physical pain keeps her bound to him – it is beyond her control. It feels to me like a not-so-subtle display of toxic masculinity – and it simply doesn’t sit right. In fact, it gives me major red flags. I find myself asking: is Kelly’s gesture truly romantic, or is it actually just abusive?

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Pablo Neruda
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kirsten Dunst
StyleCaster

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Just Welcomed Their 1st Child Together Via a Secret Surrogate

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Romeo And Juliet#Engagement Rings#Vogue
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Meghan, Harry Divorce Rumors 2022: William's Brother Already Thinking About Splitsville? Here's Why, Samantha Think.....

It seems like Thomas Markle Jr. is not the only one who thinks that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is not going to last. Samantha Markle, the estranged sister of the Duchess of Sussex, believes that the royal couple is likely headed for divorce unless Meghan becomes more “honest” and they get “extensive counseling.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Reportedly Arrested After California DUI Stop

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter was reportedly "secretly" arrested for a DUI back in August. According to Radar Online, who obtained the details from Monterey CHP, 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody on Aug. 7 after blowing over the legal limit in California. According to Radar, no drugs were found...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

450K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy