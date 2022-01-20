Senior Tory accuses ministers of ‘blackmail’ against rebel MPs plotting to topple Boris Johnson

A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson .

William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”

The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.

They were said to include pulling investment from their constituencies – even in target ‘ Red Wall ’ seats – or them losing out in boundary shake-ups.

Mr Wragg, the chair of the public administration committee, protested about the tactics as he quizzed Stephen Barclay , the Cabinet Office minister.

“In recent days, a number of members of parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the prime minister,” he said.

“It is of course the duty of the government whips’ office to secure the government’s business in the House of Commons.

“However, it is not their function to breach the ministerial code in threatening to withdraw investments from members of parliament’s constituencies which are funded from the public purse.”

But Mr Johnson said he had seen “no evidence to support any of those allegations”. Pressed on whether he will look for evidence, he replied: “Of course.”

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to the southwest, the PM dodged questions over whether he will resign if the partygate report by Sue Gray finds he misled parliament.

Mr Wragg also raised the alarm over attempts to “embarrass those who they suspect of lacking confidence in prime minister”, which was “simply unacceptable”.

He urged MPs to “report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police ”.

Angela Rayner , Labour’s deputy leader, seized on Mr Wragg’s words, saying: “These are grave and shocking accusations of bullying, blackmail, and misuse of public money and must be investigated thoroughly.

“The idea that areas of our country will be starved of funding because their MPs don’t fall into line to prop up this failing prime minister is disgusting.”

Camilla Cavendish, head of policy for David Cameron, called the allegations “unprecedented” – saying the whips had moved into “mafia territory”, if true.

Mr Wragg is one of seven Conservatives to call publicly for Mr Johnson to resign over the partygate scandal – a tally cut from eight when Christian Wakeford defected to Labour on Wednesday.

He has also said he has submitted a no confidence letter, saying he was “concerned as a Conservative MP” by the prime minister’s behaviour over the long-denied parties.

No 10 appeared to dismiss investigating the allegation, saying it was “not aware of any evidence” to back it up.

Asked if there are plans for an inquiry, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “Not that I’m aware of” – adding the controversy “is a matter for the whips office”.

Mr Barclay did not respond immediately to the accusations, which came after Sajid Javid has insisted Mr Johnson is “safe” in his job, despite the ongoing ‘partygate’ inquiry.

The prime minister suffered the blow of Mr Wakeford’s shock defection to Labour on Wednesday, minutes before David Davis rose in the Commons to tell him: “In the name of God, go.”

The number of letters from Tory MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in his leadership is on the rise, with other rebels awaiting Sue Gray’s report into No 10 parties before deciding whether to act.

But, despite the turmoil, asked if Mr Johnson’s position is “safe”, Mr Javid told BBC Breakfast: “Yes, I think he is.”