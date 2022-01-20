ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Series X and PS5: a 24-year-old scalper confides in and says he has “no moral problem”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoney stronger than common sense and morality? Scalpers have made their business out of it with the shortage of Xbox Series X and PS5. The pandemic has helped them a lot and they are not about to stop. Worse still, these are no longer hidden and appear in the major US...

d1softballnews.com

Xbox Series X and S beat PS5 in December 2021 in the UK, but are under Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X and S they did better than PS5 to December 2021 on the English market, despite the best-selling console was Nintendo Switch. According to what Christopher Dring reported on Games Industry, a total of 560,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the month, for revenues of 200 million pounds. The data was provided by the company GfK, for years a point of reference for the surveys of the trend of the video game industry in the reign of Elizabeth II.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 and Xbox Series X not found? Perhaps the problem is not the shortage of supplies

The death of PS5 And Xbox Series X available on the market is a problem that has been suffocating the market for several months, creating many headaches for potential buyers. The only current-gen console available without too many hitches is in fact the Xbox Series S, while if you want to get hold of the “major” versions, trouble is lurking.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 60 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Professional PS5 Scalper Dishes The Dirt On Bots And Tries To Take The Moral High Ground

Have you been trying in vain to score a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console? What about a Nintendo Switch OLED, or a rare set of kicks from Nike? There is just not enough to supply of these and other items to meet demand, in part because scalpers are so quick on the draw. But don't blame it on bots, says a 24-year-old who has made a business out of reselling game consoles and other items at high markups.
RETAIL
twistedvoxel.com

Xbox Series Has Apparently Shipped 12M Units, Just Under The 13M of PS5

Microsoft hasn’t disclosed any official sales or shipment numbers for the Xbox Series, but we might have an idea based on a recent update. In a new interview with New York Times, Xbox Head, Phil Spencer talks about the sales success of their Xbox Series consoles. He mentions that the sales of the Xbox Series are outpacing any of the previous Xbox consoles in history even though the supply is affected and the demand is quite high.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Walmart+ PS5 & Xbox Series X First Restock of the Year Confirmed – January 13

Walmart has officially announced its first Walmart+ PS5 and Xbox Series X restock of the year on January 13. PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are still receiving constant restocks. Despite the best efforts from Sony and Microsoft, both companies have not been able to meet market demand for their respective consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Some Xbox Series X Owners Are Having Major Problems With 4K Blu-Rays

In case you didn't know, the Xbox Series X can officially play 4K Blu-Rays — unfortunately though, various owners of the console are reporting that they're either not working correctly, or they're simply just too loud in operation. In a lengthy Reddit thread, lots of commenters pointed out that...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Could Get Delayed Again – Rumour

It’s become clear at this point that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still quite a ways off, and that, combined with the fact that Rockstar has focused almost all of its energies on consistently updating GTA Online rather than putting out new single player content for series fans has left many very frustrated. GTA 5 is supposed to receive a remaster (or a re-remaster) for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S soon though- but even that might not launch when it’s supposed to.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PS5 To Outsell Xbox Series X/S By 2:1 In 2022, Says Analyst Firm

Ampere Analysis’ Piers Harding-Rolls has predicted that PS5 is set to outsell the Xbox Series X/S by as much as 2:1 this year, with Sony’s latest home console expected to move around 18 million units. By comparison, Microsoft’s family of consoles, which covers the X and S versions...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Rainbow Six Extraction: Is It PS5 & Xbox Series X Enhanced? Answered

In Ubisoft‘s latest tactical first-person shooter, Rainbow Six Extraction, you’ll be spending a lot of your time gunning down waves of parasitic alien critters known as the Archaeans. On the whole, all the moment-to-moment action is pretty damn slick visually, but what if you’re playing on next-gen consoles? In this guide, we’ll answer the all-important question: Is Rainbow Six Extraction enhanced on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles? Without further ado, let’s get into it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Gaming Monitor For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2022

Gaming monitors are typically used in conjunction with PCs, but they can also be a great option for consoles. With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there's increased interest around not only 4K TVs but also monitors that take full advantage of the increased power. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will work well on almost any quality screen, but you'll need a monitor with HDMI 2.1 to take full advantage of the consoles' capabilities and play games in 4K at 120fps. At the moment, there are no monitors on the market that boast HDMI 2.1 ports, but if you're not looking to take advantage of 4K and 120Hz at the same time, you can save some money on a more affordable monitor. Before we get into our recommendations, here's what you need to know about picking the best monitor for PS5 or Xbox Series X right now.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

PS5 Will Outsell Xbox Series X/S by 2:1 in 2022, Switch to Still Dominate Both – Analyst

Ampere analyst Piers Harding-Rolls has suggested on Twitter that Sony’s consoles will continue to outsell Microsoft’s Xbox Series consoles by a significant margin in 2022. According to the research firm’s forecasts on the matter, PS5 is set to sell a total of 18 million units during this year while Xbox Series X/S are expected to sell around 9 million units, making the ratio of sales 2:1.
VIDEO GAMES

