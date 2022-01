It appears the new Microsoft Store app on PC is now displaying dates for when games might drop out of Xbox Game Pass. As spotted by Alias79514632 on Twitter, the updated Microsoft Store app on PC has begun showing what looks to be a date for when a game will leave Xbox Game Pass or when a title's 20% Game Pass discount will end. At the moment, we can't say for sure what the date is, but generally, when a game's 20% Game Pass discount is up, it means the title's time in the service has also come to an end. Just remember here that none of this is confirmed, so don't take these dates as gospel.

