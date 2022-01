Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next week add not one, not two, not three, but four games the day of their release. In 2021, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were treated to dozens of day one releases, and it looks like 2022 is going to continue this tradition. The most notable of these games is Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, a spin-off from Rainbow Six Siege, 2022's first big release. The moment it releases on January 20, it will be available to download and play via Xbox Game Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO