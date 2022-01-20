ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA V on Xbox Series X | S and PS5: towards a new postponement due to development problems?

gameempress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Theft Auto 5 continues to occupy the top of the chart of the most played and sold games of the moment each month. While the title is still making a lot of money for Take Two, thanks in particular to the support of GTA Online, we are still without news...

gameempress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will restock on Thursday for Walmart Plus subscribers

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s becoming ever-so-slightly less of a maddening exercise to get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Granted, it’s still harder than it should be, but recent retailer restocks have taken longer to sell out than they used to. So, here’s hoping that you’re able to purchase whichever console you want during tomorrow’s restock at Walmart, which is specifically for paid Walmart Plus subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Xbox Series X and S beat PS5 in December 2021 in the UK, but are under Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X and S they did better than PS5 to December 2021 on the English market, despite the best-selling console was Nintendo Switch. According to what Christopher Dring reported on Games Industry, a total of 560,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the month, for revenues of 200 million pounds. The data was provided by the company GfK, for years a point of reference for the surveys of the trend of the video game industry in the reign of Elizabeth II.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Xbox Series X and S are outpacing all previous Xbox sales, somehow

Despite long-reaching supply chain issues, the Xbox Series X and Series S have managed to sell more units than any previous Xbox console at this point in its lifecycle. Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed the somewhat surprising statistic during a recent interview with The New York Times. “Supply is actually...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto Online#Xbox Series X#Gta V#Gta Online#Matheusbr9895#Brazilian#Gta V Enhanced Expanded#Rockstar
gameranx.com

Xbox Series X/S Are The Fastest-Selling Xbox Consoles Ever

Overwhelming demand is to blame for the current sales success. The Xbox Series X/S are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles ever. That’s according to Xbox head Phil Spencer in a recent interview with the New York Times. It’s no secret that supply for all next-generation consoles has been tight since the consoles launched last year, however, in the interview, Phil Spencer attributed the supply constraints to the overwhelming demand.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

GTA V PS5 Upgrade Could be Facing a Delay

According to a GTA dataminer, the Expanded and Enhanced PS5 edition of GTA V could be delayed by roughly two months. Grand Theft Auto 5's new-gen port is currently set to launch on March 2022. However, information from Brazilian dataminer Matheusvictorbr states that development of The Expanded and Enhanced version has been "complicated."
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Could Get Delayed Again – Rumour

It’s become clear at this point that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still quite a ways off, and that, combined with the fact that Rockstar has focused almost all of its energies on consistently updating GTA Online rather than putting out new single player content for series fans has left many very frustrated. GTA 5 is supposed to receive a remaster (or a re-remaster) for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S soon though- but even that might not launch when it’s supposed to.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
PlayStation LifeStyle

Phil Spencer Thinks Xbox Series X and PS5 Stock Isn’t the Problem, Demand Is

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said that Xbox Series X and PS5 stock isn’t to blame for the ongoing console shortage, it’s the unprecedented demand that’s causing the problem. Spencer made this comment while talking to New York Times (via Video Games Chronicle) where he revealed that console supply is “actually as big as it’s ever been” despite component shortages.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 and Xbox Series X not found? Perhaps the problem is not the shortage of supplies

The death of PS5 And Xbox Series X available on the market is a problem that has been suffocating the market for several months, creating many headaches for potential buyers. The only current-gen console available without too many hitches is in fact the Xbox Series S, while if you want to get hold of the “major” versions, trouble is lurking.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Rockstar Is Facing Development Issues On GTA V For PS5/XSX, Could Be Delayed To April/May

GTA V is getting an expanded and enhanced release for the PS5 and XSX, but it has been in limbo for a while and could face another delay. This comes as part of a new rumor after months of a no-show from Rockstar Games. The source is a dataminer from Brazil that appears to have found some new information regarding the development of the game. The leaker also mentions that they have some ambitious plans for GTA Online.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Gaming Monitor For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2022

Gaming monitors are typically used in conjunction with PCs, but they can also be a great option for consoles. With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there's increased interest around not only 4K TVs but also monitors that take full advantage of the increased power. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will work well on almost any quality screen, but you'll need a monitor with HDMI 2.1 to take full advantage of the consoles' capabilities and play games in 4K at 120fps. At the moment, there are no monitors on the market that boast HDMI 2.1 ports, but if you're not looking to take advantage of 4K and 120Hz at the same time, you can save some money on a more affordable monitor. Before we get into our recommendations, here's what you need to know about picking the best monitor for PS5 or Xbox Series X right now.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

How to Fix Warzone Issues on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Right now, Warzone has some major issues on Xbox consoles – here’s how to fix the problems and play as normal. If you, like many others, are experiencing some major issues on Xbox One or Series X/S when trying to play Warzone, there’s a solution. Right now,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Microsoft discontinues Xbox One to focus on Xbox Series X/S production

In the wake of supply shortages, Sony and Microsoft are taking different approaches to address the issue. Sony’s answer involves ramping up production of PlayStation 4 consoles. On the other hand, Microsoft doesn’t appear to be concerned with getting last-gen consoles in consumers’ hands. Instead, they are exclusively looking to the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Rainbow Six Extraction: Is It PS5 & Xbox Series X Enhanced? Answered

In Ubisoft‘s latest tactical first-person shooter, Rainbow Six Extraction, you’ll be spending a lot of your time gunning down waves of parasitic alien critters known as the Archaeans. On the whole, all the moment-to-moment action is pretty damn slick visually, but what if you’re playing on next-gen consoles? In this guide, we’ll answer the all-important question: Is Rainbow Six Extraction enhanced on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles? Without further ado, let’s get into it.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy