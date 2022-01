The new year is finally upon us, so it’s time to finish up those 2021 gaming backlogs in anticipation of the games coming out in 2022. Here at Team Xbox, we’re always looking forward to what’s just over the horizon, so we’ve been giving some thought to our most anticipated titles releasing in 2022. What that in mind, we’ve decided to poll various members of the team. There’s something for everyone this year, from big-budget blockbusters like Starfield (spoiler: it actually made the list twice) and Elden Ring to indie darlings like Tunic and Atomic Heart.

