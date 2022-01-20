ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision bought by Xbox for 70 billion dollars: it's official!

gameempress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is definitely the biggest earthquake of the year in the video game industry! Microsoft has just announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company behind Call of Duty and World of Warcraft which counts almost 000 employees worldwide. Xbox + Activision, the biggest acquisition in the history of...

gameempress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Xbox’s 2021 revenue set record high, exceeded $16 billion

Microsoft’s Xbox division generated its highest ever annual revenue in 2021. Microsoft reported Xbox generated $16.28 billion in revenue last year, a year-over-year increase of 17 percent. Xbox’s hardware-related revenue increased by 63.3 percent from the previous year, while the revenue of Content and Services grew 8.8 percent in 2021. Much of the Xbox division’s growth can be accounted for by the Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, in addition to the increased demand for Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Activision Blizzard Declines to Voluntarily Recognize Union

Activision Blizzard has declined to voluntarily recognize a worker union announced on Jan. 21, the first to be declared within the video game holding company. The group, called the Game Workers Alliance, is allied with The Communication Workers of America (CWA). “We carefully reviewed and considered the CWA initial request last week and tried to find a mutually acceptable solution with the CWA that would have led to an expedited election process. Unfortunately, the parties could not reach an agreement,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon, adding that, “we deeply respect the rights of all employees to make their...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
Person
Bobby Kotick
The Hollywood Reporter

Union Calls for Regulator “Oversight” of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Buy

Labor giant the Communication Workers of America is calling for regulatory scrutiny of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard after an organizational change was revealed at one of the video game holding company’s developers that will affect workers who recently announced they were forming a union. On Monday, Polygon senior reporter Nicole Carpenter reported on a staff email from Raven Software studio head Brian Raffel announcing an “organizational change” at the Activision Blizzard-owned studio that would “embed” quality-assurance workers in various teams, including those for animation, audio and production. The email said that the restructuring “has been carefully considered and is a...
LABOR ISSUES
ComicBook

Congressman Responds to Xbox's Activision Blizzard Acquisition

The news of Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard has taken over headlines over the last few days, and many have weighed in on the potential problems and benefits. Some worry about the possibility of Xbox becoming too big, and what it could mean for the video game industry as a whole. United States congressman Jerrold "Jerry" Nadler took to Twitter this week to share his stance. Nadler did not offer any specific support or opposition to the deal, but he did cite his concerns over the allegations that have rocked Activision Blizzard over the last year, as well as what this deal could mean for competition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
darkhorizons.com

Xbox Chief On Activision & Sony Plans

In the wake of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the largest acquisition deal in both gaming and tech sectors to date, there are some obvious questions being raised about the details of the deal and the inevitable industry-wide shifts to come. The deal has received a mixed...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Mobile Game#Xbox Activision#Bethesda#Msft#Activision Blizzard Inc#Atvi
IGN

Opinion: Expect Activision's Future Games to Be Xbox Exclusives

Brace yourself: it appears extremely likely that if Microsoft’s purchase of Activision-Blizzard becomes final, within a couple of years PlayStation gamers will never see another Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, or Tony Hawk game, nor any potential Warcraft or StarCraft console games. Yes, Microsoft has so far declined to state that outright as of yet (based on Sony’s history, it’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t have already done so if it had made such a purchase), but if we look at Microsoft’s history and its motives in throwing around tens of billions of dollars to acquire studios and entire publishers in recent years, the idea that it will continue to publish any major Activision-Blizzard games on the Xbox Series X’s main rival’s platform that it isn’t contractually obligated to runs contrary to all of it.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox’s Phil Spencer says he’ll let Activision’s studios work on ‘a variety of franchises’

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said he intends to talk with Activision’s studios about working on a variety of franchises from its vault, rather than just Call of Duty. Activision recently transitioned virtually all of its studios to work on Call of Duty, as demands increased following the move into live service with Warzone, plus disruption caused by the pandemic on its annual release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
SONY
ComicBook

New Guitar Hero Game Could Be Made Following Xbox's Activision Acquisition

A new entry in the dormant Guitar Hero franchise could come about following Activision's recent acquisition by Microsoft. Since 2015, the once-beloved music rhythm series has been on ice after the launch of Guitar Hero Live. While the genre as a whole has remained somewhat alive with Harmonix's Rock Band 4, it definitely seemed like Activision as a publisher was leaving Guitar Hero in the past. Now, according to the company's CEO, it looks like a revival of some sort could happen in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Activision could've been bought by Facebook or EA

In the wake of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it has transpired that the company was looking to sell itself to other companies, namely Facebook. Otherwise known by its new name of Meta Platforms Inc., anonymous sources told Bloomberg that CEO Bobby Kotick and the board pursued a deal with Mark Zuckerberg's company.
BUSINESS
Videogamer.com

Xbox’s Phil Spencer comments on potential Activision platform exclusivity following acquisition deal

Newly-minted Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has commented on potential future platform exclusivity for Activision Blizzard games, following yesterday’s colossal news that Xbox is buying the company for $68.7 billion USD. Speaking in an interview quoted by Bloomberg, Spencer addressed PlayStation gamers in particular. “I’ll just say to players...
VIDEO GAMES
irvineweekly.com

Software Pioneer Microsoft Buys Irvine’s Blizzard Activision For $68 Billion

The Irvine-based video game developer Blizzard Activision has been acquired by software giant Microsoft for more than $68 billion, both companies announced on Tuesday, Jan. 18. A statement released Tuesday revealed that the all-cash transaction will make Microsoft one of the top five largest gaming companies in terms of revenue.
IRVINE, CA
Den of Geek

Should PlayStation Panic About Xbox’s Activision Blizzard Deal?

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here. By acquiring Activision Blizzard (pending approval), Microsoft and the Xbox team have made a deal that many people once said was impossible. More importantly, they’ve...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy