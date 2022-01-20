Xbox Game Pass January 2022: 16 games listed including Death's Door!

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC can now enjoy one of 2020's highest-rated games. 2020 was quite a year for gaming with the likes of Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Hades, Half-Life: Alyx, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Persona 5 Royal, Genshin Impact, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Crusader Kings III all releasing. These are all great games, but this list isn't extensive. For example, many overlook its release, but Spelunky 2 was also released in 2020, garnering a 91 on Metacritic upon release. And now it's available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
