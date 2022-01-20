Xbox Game Pass January 2022: 16 games listed including Death's Door!

Over the last year or so, Xbox Game Pass has grown into a huge draw for Microsoft's platform. Naturally, the success of the subscription service has led to rumors that PlayStation might create a competitor for Game Pass (apparently codenamed Spartacus), and some reports have even pointed to a spring release window. Speaking to IGN, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was asked about these rumors, and how he feels about the prospect of PlayStation offering a similar service. Spencer said that a Game Pass competitor was always "an inevitability," and sees it as encouragement for Xbox to continue to look for new ways to compete.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO