ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an album's worth of tunes

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Evening Star

Lana Del Rey to preview new song on next week's Euphoria

Lana Del Rey is to preview a new song called 'watercolor eyes' on next week's 'Euphoria'. Fans of the 'West Coast' singer have been speculating that Lana has recorded a track for an episode of the hit HBO teen drama. And now, a trailer for season two, episode three has...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Scary text messages released regarding Lana Del Rey’s restraining order

Lana Del Rey has been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman who allegedly thinks that she’s Del Rey’s ‘muse’ and believes the singer communicates with her via song and/or dream. Paperwork obtained by TMZ details that the woman’s name is Janeen Lee Stratton, that...
MUSIC
Morning Sun

Miles Kane’s new solo album, five things to know

With music in his geographical DNA after growing up in England’s Merseyside, Miles Kane has made his mark a few times over. He fronted the now-defunct Rascals and co-fronts the Last Shadow Puppets with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. He’s also part of the all-star Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band and wrote and appears on the track “Dealer” from Lana Del Rey’s most recent album, “Blue Banisters.”
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Hear Lana Del Rey's new song 'Watercolor Eyes' from 'Euphoria' soundtrack

Today we get to hear the full version of Lana Del Rey's new song "Watercolor Eyes." The new track was teased after Sunday night's episode of Euphoria on HBO, heard in the clip foreshadowing scenes from this coming weekend's third episode of the second season. The song will be featured during this upcoming episode.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Miles Kane
NYLON

Lana Del Rey Files A Restraining Order Against An Alleged Stalker

Lana Del Rey, the songstress of Laurel Canyon, was granted a temporary restraining order this past week after she says a woman who had been repeatedly contacting her jumped her fence and dodged her security team to come to her home three times in the last month. Whether it’s her...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Listen To Lana Del Rey’s Beautiful New Song, ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new single and her contribution to the Euphoria season two soundtrack, “Watercolor Eyes.”. The track is the first to be released from the hit HBO show’s forthcoming soundtrack album and will appear on the third episode of the new season. The episode will air on HBO on Sunday (January 23), while the soundtrack album will be released on February 25.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Lana Del Rey – ‘Watercolor Eyes’

After ample teasing, Lana Del Rey has finally shared her highly-anticipated new tune ‘Watercolor Eyes.’. The track is a slow-burning one, complete with understated production and reverb drenched guitars. Across the tune, she sings:. “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches leave me all...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Haven Register

Did the U.S. Army Post a Fake Lana Del Rey Quote to Boost Recruiting?

The U.S. Army appears to have swiped a quote straight from the annals of inspirational Pinterest posts and, for some reason, attributed it to Lana Del Rey as part of what’s seemingly an effort to boost recruitment among women. (Apologies for all the hypothetical hedging — but we’re all still completely confounded, too.)
MILITARY
NME

US Army mocked for using apparent Lana Del Rey quote in recruitment advert

The US Army has been mocked for using a quote that it attributed to Lana Del Rey as part of a recruitment advert. On Saturday (January 22) a post on the military’s Twitter account read, “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever’ – Lana Del Rey”, which was accompanied by a photo of a female soldier crawling on sand during a drill.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

U.S. Army Tweets Lana Del Rey Quote & Her Fans Have Thoughts

“Red, white, blue is in the sky” for both Lana Del Rey and apparently her fans running the U.S. Army Twitter account. The Army took to Twitter over the weekend (Jan. 22) to share a #SoldierSaturday photo taken by Markus Rauchenberger, featuring a female soldier crawling through a field. The tweet also included a quote attributed to Lana Del Rey: “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.”
MILITARY
Miami Herald

Lana Del Rey Releases ‘Watercolor Eyes’ for ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Episode

It’s been a long wait for Euphoria fans, but season 2 of the hit HBO series is finally in the works. Season 1 premiered in June 2019 to instant critical acclaim and widespread popularity. Loosely based on an Israeli series of the same name, the show follows a group of high school students as they navigate friendship, love, sex and drugs. Despite some backlash about what some critics considered to be excessive sexual content, season 1 was largely praised for its mature depiction of the lives of teenagers.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West and Julia Fox make red carpet debut

Kanye West and Julia Fox have cemented their budding romance by making their relationship red carpet official.The couple made their debut this weekend at Paris Men’s Fashion Week as they attended Kenzo’s show in matching denim looks.Arriving on the red carpet on Sunday 23 January, Fox was dressed in full Schiaparelli, wearing a cropped denim jacket and loose-fitting, low waisted blue jeans.The statement jacket, which featured conical breasts reminiscent of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corsets, was paired with large gold earrings and matching Diesel denim boots.West opted for a full Balenciaga look, wearing a padded denim jacket, blue jeans and...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Producer Says Rapper Will Take 6 Months Off Following Release of ‘Colors’ Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be taking some time off, and for good reason. Since the start of 2020, the Baton Rogue rapper has dropped two official albums (Top and Sincerely, Kentrell), four commercial mixtapes (Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return, and Colors), two collaborative projects (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid and From the Bayou with Birdman), and two compilation albums (Ain’t Too Long 2 and Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy