President Biden’s national security team worked hard this week to defeat a GOP congressional effort to sanction a Russian-German energy project that will strengthen the hand of Russian President Vladimir Putin and weaken Ukraine at the worst possible time. This is only the latest in a series of moves that show how the Biden administration’s actions are actually working to save the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, even though Biden’s officials publicly claim to oppose it.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO