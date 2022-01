The cold weather we are experiencing this week could help to a school closure, delay or a flexible learning day for St. Cloud area schools. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says he is having conversations today with other St. Cloud area Superintendents about how they may handle the cold weather that is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Jett says they are getting weather information from the National Weather Service and St. Cloud State University.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO