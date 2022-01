Dine on two or three courses of mouthwatering American cuisine at this fun restaurant. Dine surrounded by music memorabilia legendary artists. Found smack bang in the middle of Marble Arch, this hotel comes adorned with memorabilia from some of the biggest names in music. It could only be the Hard Rock Hotel. If your idea of a dream brunch involves banging tunes, plates of American classics and free-flowing booze, then you are in for a treat as this rock ‘n’ roll haven promises one heck of a meal. The menu includes unlimited draught beer or prosecco, which you can enjoy with signatures such as the succulent Angus steak burger or classic fry up. There’s also all-American favourites such as fried chicken and bacon waffle, and the decadent freshly baked New York cheesecake. Enjoy all of this and more with a tasty discount, meaning you only pay £30 or £35.

