Congrats to Michael Ray as “Whiskey And Rain” moves into the number-one spot on the Billboard country music airplay chart. Michael shares, “This is incredible. I knew this song was something special, but I never dreamed it would be this impactful. I’m so thankful to my team who kept pushing to get this song to No. 1, and I’m grateful for the fans who found ‘Whiskey And Rain’ just as special as I do. Your support means everything, and I can’t wait to keep bringing you compelling Country music.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO