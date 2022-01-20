ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an album's worth of tunes

By Celebretainment
inForney.com
inForney.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have "so many songs" they could make an album. The 'Video Games' hitmaker and The Last Shadow Puppets star - who is set to release his new solo album 'Change The Show' on Friday (21.01.22) - recorded a bunch of tunes in 2018 during the...

www.inforney.com

Comments / 0

Related
Evening Star

Lana Del Rey to preview new song on next week's Euphoria

Lana Del Rey is to preview a new song called 'watercolor eyes' on next week's 'Euphoria'. Fans of the 'West Coast' singer have been speculating that Lana has recorded a track for an episode of the hit HBO teen drama. And now, a trailer for season two, episode three has...
MUSIC
NYLON

Lana Del Rey Files A Restraining Order Against An Alleged Stalker

Lana Del Rey, the songstress of Laurel Canyon, was granted a temporary restraining order this past week after she says a woman who had been repeatedly contacting her jumped her fence and dodged her security team to come to her home three times in the last month. Whether it’s her...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Scary text messages released regarding Lana Del Rey’s restraining order

Lana Del Rey has been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman who allegedly thinks that she’s Del Rey’s ‘muse’ and believes the singer communicates with her via song and/or dream. Paperwork obtained by TMZ details that the woman’s name is Janeen Lee Stratton, that...
MUSIC
Vulture

Lana Del Rey Joins Euphoria Universe With ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Cool teens going to parties and getting in trouble? Of course they’re listening to Miss Lana Del Rey! HBO announced last week that Lana Del Rey would be premiering a new song on Sunday night’s episode of the glittery vibe that is Euphoria. The dreamy track features lyrics like, “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches, leave me all sandy / Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?” Euphoria’s official Twitter confirmed that Del Rey’s song would be released online tonight, ahead of the third episode. The song preview showed cast members vibing to the song like Rue, Jules, Nate, and Kat, but focused mainly on Rue and Jules, hinting that the song may be a part of their relationship storyline. Produced by songwriter Nasri, this will be Del Rey’s first song premiering on a television series. The Blue Banisters singer has performed several songs for film soundtracks such as The Great Gatsby, Big Eyes, and Charlie’s Angels; the latter song, “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Dawes
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Miles Kane
officialcharts.com

Listen to a snippet of Lana Del Rey's new song for teen drama Euphoria

Lana Del Rey has previewed a snippet of an upcoming new song that will be premiered on teen drama Euphoria. It follows weeks of heightened speculation that Lana had indeed submitted fresh material to the soundtrack of the HBO show, which debuted its second season premiere last week. In a...
MUSIC
Morning Sun

Miles Kane’s new solo album, five things to know

With music in his geographical DNA after growing up in England’s Merseyside, Miles Kane has made his mark a few times over. He fronted the now-defunct Rascals and co-fronts the Last Shadow Puppets with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. He’s also part of the all-star Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band and wrote and appears on the track “Dealer” from Lana Del Rey’s most recent album, “Blue Banisters.”
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Listen To Lana Del Rey’s Beautiful New Song, ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new single and her contribution to the Euphoria season two soundtrack, “Watercolor Eyes.”. The track is the first to be released from the hit HBO show’s forthcoming soundtrack album and will appear on the third episode of the new season. The episode will air on HBO on Sunday (January 23), while the soundtrack album will be released on February 25.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dealer#Far Out
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Lana Del Rey – ‘Watercolor Eyes’

After ample teasing, Lana Del Rey has finally shared her highly-anticipated new tune ‘Watercolor Eyes.’. The track is a slow-burning one, complete with understated production and reverb drenched guitars. Across the tune, she sings:. “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches leave me all...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Connecticut Post

Did the U.S. Army Post a Fake Lana Del Rey Quote to Boost Recruiting?

The U.S. Army appears to have swiped a quote straight from the annals of inspirational Pinterest posts and, for some reason, attributed it to Lana Del Rey as part of what’s seemingly an effort to boost recruitment among women. (Apologies for all the hypothetical hedging — but we’re all still completely confounded, too.)
MILITARY
NME

US Army mocked for using apparent Lana Del Rey quote in recruitment advert

The US Army has been mocked for using a quote that it attributed to Lana Del Rey as part of a recruitment advert. On Saturday (January 22) a post on the military’s Twitter account read, “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever’ – Lana Del Rey”, which was accompanied by a photo of a female soldier crawling on sand during a drill.
MILITARY
Billboard

U.S. Army Tweets Lana Del Rey Quote & Her Fans Have Thoughts

“Red, white, blue is in the sky” for both Lana Del Rey and apparently her fans running the U.S. Army Twitter account. The Army took to Twitter over the weekend (Jan. 22) to share a #SoldierSaturday photo taken by Markus Rauchenberger, featuring a female soldier crawling through a field. The tweet also included a quote attributed to Lana Del Rey: “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.”
MILITARY
99.9 KEKB

Kane Brown’s Next Album Will Be an All-Country Project, After All

"Famous Friends" was a chart-topping hit duet for Kane Brown and Chris Young in 2021, even ending the year as Billboard's most-played song on country radio. But it's possible that the song might never have even come out at all if Brown hadn't been a little quick on the draw with sharing a clip of the song on social media.
MUSIC
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy