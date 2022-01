Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is far from a romance anime several romances bud over 64 episodes. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is far from a romance anime, but, in a work that spans for 64 episodes, several romances bud, at least at an implicit level, with Edward and Winry being the most prominent. The anime and manga are complete, meaning that most fans know the answer to the characters' slow-burn relationship. But Brotherhood is quite long and takes a while to pick up, meaning that some people will be watching it on and off - not to mention that there's another, earlier anime, where things went quite differently. So, for those impatient to find out, do Edward and Winry end up together? Obviously, there will be spoilers below.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO