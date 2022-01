Planes landing in thick fog always seems miraculous to us, but this video of the world’s largest cargo plane swiping a clear streak of blue sky through the haze is a thing of beauty.The Antonov Airlines An-225 Mriya - a Soviet-designed cargo plane - was landing at Poland’s Rzeszow Airport on Sunday.Hundreds of planespotters took to the fences outside the airport to film and photograph the majestic aircraft making its final approach.The behemoth can be heard approaching but isn’t visible until it gets extremely close to the runway, breaking through the fog and clearing a “path” of blue sky as...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO