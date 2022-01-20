In One Ear: Look out!

The 154-ton iron British bark Dewa Gungadhur, under the command of Capt. Battersby, met her doom in January 1885. Here's what happened:

The captain told The Daily Morning Astorian that he was off the Columbia River Bar when he was driven back out to sea by a gale. So he set sail to pass by the Toke Point Lighthouse, in Washington, which faced the north end of Shoalwater Bay and was 15 miles away.

He was about 12 miles from Toke Point when "there came a dead calm," he said, "and shortly after a dense fog. About three o'clock, saw breakers to leeward." He set anchor.

When he set sail again and was abreast of Toke Point, "the fog cleared a little and showed the tops of the headlands; there were heavy breakers close to leeward, and the … ship drifted down to them." Desperate, he tried to find anchorage.

Before he could, the sea became turbulent, the fog closed in and the ship ran hard aground. "I got out one boat and all hands left the ship; it kept three men busy baling the boat out to keep her from sinking, the heavy sea filling it at every lurch." All were saved. Except the ship, which was a total loss.

On. Jan. 27, 1885, the newspaper couldn't resist a comment. "When the Dewa Gungadhur and the Abbey Cowper laid their bones by the Broughton and Lammerlaw, it was jestingly suggested that a subscription be taken up to get a fund to build a fence across Shoalwater Bay Bar, on which should be painted in plain black letters: 'This is Shoalwater Bay! Look out! Keep away!'"