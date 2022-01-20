In One Ear: Meet some whales

Thanks to IndividuWhale.com, from the Geospatial Ecology of Marine Megafauna Laboratory within the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University, you can learn more about some of the individual whales passing by the Oregon Coast.

These whales belong to the Pacific Coast feeding group, whose range is primarily from northern California to northern British Columbia, Canada. The laboratory studies them using photos, drones, sound recordings and poop.

A poop plume (say that three times fast) contains "molecular data about the whale’s diet, gut microbiome, genetics, toxin loads and hormone levels," which also helps scientists study stress levels.

One of the whales, "Scarlett" (aka "Scarback"), described as "iconic," is pictured, courtesy of IndividuWhale.com. She's named for a large scar of unknown origin on her dorsal ridge, but speculations range from harpooning efforts to vessel strikes.

No matter, she's a tough old girl, and has been observed along the Pacific Northwest coast since 1996. She's birthed at least three calves that she's brought back to the Oregon Coast with her.

So go meet some whales. You don't even have to go out in the rain.