In One Ear: 'Under the Goondocks'

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 4 days ago
OK, so a movie sequel to "The Goonies" is off the table after the death of the film's director Richard Donner. But that doesn't mean that the games based on the movie can't endlessly evolve with expansions.

The newest shiny toy on the block for Goonies fans is "Under the Goondocks," an expansion of "The Goonies: Never Say Die" game, both by Funko Games.

"Troy and his father’s plan to turn the Goondocks into a country club golf course have failed," Funko's website says. "But since the Goonies discovered that One-Eyed Willie's treasure was real, Troy has been searching for it out of spite. You must stop him before he unleashes the evils below the Goondocks!" What's next?

