In One Ear: Around town

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 4 days ago
Chilling tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, Jan. 20, 1886 on a winter's day:

• Sleigh riding and snow balling are two things Astorians don't often enjoy, and when a chance does offer itself, it is eagerly embraced.

• Considerable trouble has been experienced in getting water the last few days by consumers who neglected to box their pipes …

• Great icicles hung from the bows of the Portland boats yesterday afternoon. They report … the Columbia solid above Vancouver, Washington Territory, ice 4 inches thick floating in great quantities to a point below Kalama, lots of snow and cold wind all the way.

• … The newspaper carrier is just as sorry to see this weather as you are, and has a hard enough time of it without being growled at.

