In One Ear: Watch your back

Fun rerun: Have you ever wondered what is on the backside of the iconic Twin Rocks in Rockaway Beach? Drone footage of it by Av8er1978 provides an interesting surprise: What you see from the beach is like a Hollywood film set, all front. Shown, a side view screenshot from the video.

In case you’re wondering, RockawayBeach.net provides a couple of interesting little factoids about Twin Rocks, including that they were two separate sea stacks that became connected after millions of years.

The peak of the rock is 88 feet tall, and the hole is 35 feet across, wide enough to fly a helicopter through, although the Ear wouldn't suggest trying it.

And last, but not least, before 1925, the twins were called the Profile Rocks, but the name was changed because it was the same as some other formation in the region. (In One Ear, 6/24/2016)